Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 28.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 351,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Signify Health by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

