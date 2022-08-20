Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $101.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($97.96) to €103.00 ($105.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

