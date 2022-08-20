Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Vonovia Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of VNNVF opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

