The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $176.36 Average PT from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $172.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.