Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $136.55

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $109.09 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

