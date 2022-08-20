FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AYLA opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
