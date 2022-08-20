FY2024 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut by Analyst

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Angi Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Angi

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

