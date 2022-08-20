Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

