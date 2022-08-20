FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sims Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sims in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
