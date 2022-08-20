FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sims Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sims in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Get Sims alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Sims Price Performance

About Sims

Shares of Sims stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Sims has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

(Get Rating)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.