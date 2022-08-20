FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.69. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $121.65 on Thursday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

