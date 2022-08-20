Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porsche Automobil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. The consensus estimate for Porsche Automobil’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 3.9 %

About Porsche Automobil

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

