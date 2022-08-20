Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,239,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $49,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,762.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

