Aegis Lowers DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $15.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Aegis from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 206.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRIO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

DarioHealth Stock Down 4.1 %

DRIO stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 301.07% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $141,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

