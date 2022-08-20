Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.08 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.02. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Ovintiv stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,157,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ovintiv by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

