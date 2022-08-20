Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

