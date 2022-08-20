Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

PM stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

