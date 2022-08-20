StockNews.com Lowers Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Cyren Stock Performance

Cyren stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96. Cyren has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyren in the first quarter valued at about $426,000.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

