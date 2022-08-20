HSBC Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $79.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,507 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 876,150 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,923 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.