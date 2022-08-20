Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $436.52 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

