Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

