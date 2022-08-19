Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

