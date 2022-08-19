TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

