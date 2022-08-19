DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.15.

LOW stock opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.42. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

