Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

