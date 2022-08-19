ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Oracle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 9,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 83,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 43.3% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,735 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 18.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.