ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $58,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $126.86.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

