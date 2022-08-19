Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.67 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.67 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

