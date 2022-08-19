Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $352.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

