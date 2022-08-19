ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after buying an additional 600,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $241.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day moving average is $234.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

