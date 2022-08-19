Tcwp LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $373.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.10. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

