Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $352.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.14. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

