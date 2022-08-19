Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 994.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $60,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 171,659 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $25,346,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

