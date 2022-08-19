Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 273.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $173.05 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

