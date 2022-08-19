Barclays Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 51,685 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

