Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.