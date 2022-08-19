TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,371 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,371 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,496,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

