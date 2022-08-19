TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 342,287 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,218 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 342,287 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Southwest Airlines worth $67,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

