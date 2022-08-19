Wells Fargo & Company Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $310.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.30.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $281.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.64. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after buying an additional 59,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

