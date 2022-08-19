Wells Fargo & Company Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $310.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.
EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.30.
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $281.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.64. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after buying an additional 59,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
