Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Zscaler worth $55,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $175.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

