ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 13.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $464,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168,298 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 73.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 254,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,822,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 421.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 37.8% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $319.46 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

