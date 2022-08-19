ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 317,911 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,911 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sirius XM worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 509.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,649 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,665,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,149 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.