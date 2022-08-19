American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

NYSE:AMT opened at $275.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

