Tcwp LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $228.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day moving average of $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

