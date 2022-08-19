Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.
Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.
Analog Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.
Insider Activity
In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
