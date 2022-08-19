Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

