TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $80,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $491.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.