TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 272,054 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,737,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $80,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,031,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $45.09 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,029 shares of company stock worth $6,354,280. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.