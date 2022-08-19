Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.60 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

