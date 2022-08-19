argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of argenx worth $66,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in argenx by 64.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in argenx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

argenx Trading Down 1.3 %

argenx Company Profile

Shares of ARGX opened at $377.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.62. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $388.06.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

