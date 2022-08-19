First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,329,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $319.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.56. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.