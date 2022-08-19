Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

NVS stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

